Teljesen megváltozott az élete egy angol fiúnak Schwarzenegger miatt

🔥TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY🔥 – I once have been in your guys position not knowing where I’m going with my life, Lack of confidence & scared. So the only way for helping me at that time was eating consistently to a point I then one day looked at my self and then started to think I need to make some serious changes to my life before my health gets any worse and I just basically waisting my life by not being happy! Then that’s when I started taking up the gym properly and stayed consistent was changing the way I eat and kept myself motivated through social media and Arnold’s motivation videos on YouTube! I then seen massive changes a year later so I started setting goals to be building this physique that I wanted and to take it to the next level by stepping on stage! At the end of the day you have to be mentally strong as it’s a long process not everyone can achieve it as they give up to soon. Also surround yourself with like minded people. @dannyh_fitnessmodel