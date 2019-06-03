27°
24°
13°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Klotild
3.
Mai évfordulók
Szaniszló Hajnalka
tántoríthatatlanok 2019. 06. 03. 21:38
Megosztom

Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!

Szaniszló Hajnalka
A világ egyik legnépszerűbb metalcore zenekarának énekese súlyos hátproblémával küzd, ezért nem tud részt venni a június 6-i koncerten.

A műfaj szélsőségeihez képest elképesztő lemezeladásokkal büszkélkedő Atreyu ismét Budapesten ‒ ezúttal headlinerként. A húszéves együttes legfrissebb, tavaly ősszel megjelent lemezét mutatja be, bizonyítva, hogy még mindig éppen olyan friss és erőteljes, mint indulásakor vagy tíz évvel ezelőtti csúcspontján.

A szinte pontosan húsz éve, 1998-ban alakult Atreyu A Végtelen Történet egyik főhőséről nyerte nevét (így aztán magyarul igazából Atráskónak kellene nevezni). A kaliforniai kvintett a kezdeti próbálkozások után hamar kikötött a fellendülőben lévő progresszív metalcore-nál és későbbi lemezein ezt ötvözte a létező összes keményzenei alműfajjal. „Túl goth, hogy emo legyen, túl metál, hogy punk legyen, és túl érzelmes, hogy metal legyen” ‒ írta a zenekarról ironikusan a PopMatters, de az a helyzet, hogy az Atreyu zseniálisan rakta össze sajátos műfaji elegyét.

Alex – UK/EU tour

There is no easy way to say this, but I am very sorry that I will not be able to join Atreyu on this upcoming European tour. At this point my body and mind need to heal in order for me to continue with all the things we have planned this year. I feel that I owe you all an explanation. It will be lengthy…Just about 2 weeks before the Spring Invasion tour I severely aggravated a damaged disc in my back at L5-Sl, giving horrible muscle spasms and limiting my ability to walk, go to the bathroom, basically fucks everything. I was briefly hospitalized last year for this same thing and unable to walk for several days, followed by a week on a walker. For someone like me, this is HELL. I hate asking for help, I despise my own weakness and I loathe missing my daily physical training. It makes me feel incomplete. For however silly that is, that’s how I feel, I cannot hide it. After this last injury before the Spring Invasion tour, my back never stopped aching. I would get random spasms and ache badly all day. I was unable to do anything physical. At this point I started to suffer some pains in the lower abdominal/manly region 🙀. I went to my doctor and started tests that led to referrals. An MRI showed a bulging disc at L5-S1 that was a little worse than last year and revealed a surprise inguinal hernia. I was able to start physical therapy for my back right away but was unable to start on hernia. I was given an Oral steroid the day before I left for tour and started to barely feel ok after a few days (all the while babying my back). I was advised to take it easy or I would create further issues.Atreyu has always been an emotional outlet for me. I want the shows to be intense and fun. Even holding myself back because of pain and injury, I still went too hard. In my opinion I was barely performing, some nights my muscle relaxers would slow me down. After the third week I was aching badly again. If you look carefully at videos and photos of last two shows I am wearing a special back brace during our set. After flying home I’ve been in constant agony. I still can’t hold my little kids, I can’t hug my wife, I can’t do much of anything. Luckily I can still walk. I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t taking its toll on me mentally as well. I have no outlet. I’m a capable independent person and this has wore on me in many ways.It was very hard to accept and for me to tell the guys in the band that my doctors advised me to not make the trip and take care of my body. My brothers in Atreyu will rock on without me on this run. It will be a very special, one of a kind experience with Brandon up front and Porter screaming! I have an upcoming epidural, therapy and a follow up appointment to discuss the impending possibility of hernia surgery, all before Disrupt Festival 👍Thank you to my brothers in the band and the Atreyu management team for trying to help me feel at ease about this. I do not. I’m sorry I have failed to live up to our obligations. I’m sorry to our booking agent and management for jeopardizing all this. And a HUGE, I’m sorry to: Slam Dunk Fest, FortaRock, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and the rest of the European show promoters.We have been around a while and never had this happen. I’m terribly sorry and thank you for the faith in our band. And finally to anyone who was looking forward to see me perform with the band on this run. I know you are disappointed and all I can do is offer my sincerest apologies and fully explain the situation. Something I normally wouldn’t like to do. So there it is. I wish my brothers in Atreyu a safe and fun tour.See you all on Disrupt!

Közzétette: Atreyu – 2019. május 21., kedd

Az Atreyu ezúttal a pozsonyi From Our Hands társaságában játszik a budapesti A38 Hajón.

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

vg.hu
Sok napsütést és zivatart hoz a következő hét
Sok napsütést és zivatart hoz a következő hét
feol.hu
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
likebalaton.hu
Csopak nyerte a Nemzeti Regattát
Csopak nyerte a Nemzeti Regattát
csupasport.hu
Rekord: 4 óra 20 percet plankelt az anyuka
Rekord: 4 óra 20 percet plankelt az anyuka
lakaskultura.hu
Így tisztítsd házilag a mosogatógépet!
Így tisztítsd házilag a mosogatógépet!
automotor.hu
Nem akarta kifizetni a 18 ezer forintos bírságot, inkább tönkretette az autóját… – VIDEÓ
Nem akarta kifizetni a 18 ezer forintos bírságot, inkább tönkretette az autóját… – VIDEÓ

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Napi menü – Tröszti Klub Étterem
2
Ezért szállt le mentőhelikopter Tatabánya közepén (helyszíni videó) – frissítve
3
Szörnyű részletek az esztergomi balesetről: egy 12 éves kislány is súlyosan megsérült
4
Motoros vesztette életét Komáromban
5
Tata ifjú világbajnoka az Exatlon szuperdöntőjéről: erre a csavarra nem számítottak

Hirdetés

Bringaszez(ON) – Készítse fel kerékpárját otthon a nyárra!
szponzorált tartalom
A legnépszerűbb legjobbak a TOP 100 magyar bor magazinban

Hirdetés

Számos beruházás valósult meg Mocsán
génekben a lényeg
Az AIDS-től védett emberek más betegségekre fogékonyabbak
tántoríthatatlanok / 33 perce
Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!
A program nem marad el, a zenekar a frontemberük távollétében is megtartja a koncertet. A zenekar így is a maximumot hozza majd, Brandon Saller éneklésével és Marc „Porter” McKnight screamelésével.
Gyász
"Egész életeden át szívesen dolgozva éltél, Most bánatot ránk hagyva, csendesen elmentél. Örök álom zárta le drága szemed, Megpihenni tért két dolgos kezed." Fájó szívvel emlékezünk a feledhetetlen Kaszab Tiborné halálának 7. évfordulóján. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Süle Zsigmond kocsi lakos 70 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én, szerdán, 17 órakor lesz Kocson, a református temetőben. Egyben köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk búcsúztatásán megjelennek, ravatalára koszorút, virágot helyeznek és gyászunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Bujtor Gyuláné Amschl Katalin 78 éves korában csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 5-én, szerdán, 15 órakor lesz a kecskédi temetőben római katolikus szertartás szerint. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik, sírjára a kegyelet virágait helyezik és fájdalmunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ifj. Kató József tűzoltó főtörzsőrmester 54 éves korában rövid betegség után elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. június 6-án, csütörtökön, 11 órakor lesz Tatabányán, a bánhidai temető ravatalozójában. Kérjük, hogy kegyeletüket egy szál virággal róják le! Egyben köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik a búcsúztatáson megjelennek és gyászunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Martin Albert 70 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. június 3-án, hétfőn, 16 órakor lesz a tarjáni temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk búcsúztatásán megjelennek, ravatalára virágot, koszorút helyeznek és fájdalmunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Kovács Miklós a Kölyök Kft. ügyvezetője életének 66. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 3-án, hétfőn, 14 óra 30 perckor lesz Tatabányán, az újtelepi temető új ravatalozójánál. Egyben köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik és fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Konrád Gyuláné Bak Ilona 85 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 1-jén, szombaton, 11 órakor lesz a komáromi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Pálinkás Zsolt 28 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. június 1-jén, szombaton, 14 órakor lesz a dadi katolikus temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik és mély gyászunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Kopasz Bálintné Molnár Katalin 96 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. május 31-én, pénteken, 16 órakor lesz a mocsai temetőben római katolikus szertartás szerint. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk búcsúztatásán megjelennek, sírjára a kegyelet virágait helyezik, s fájdalmunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Varga Lajosné Tóth Margit a Timföldgyár nyugdíjasa életének 83. évében hosszan tartó betegség után elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 30-án, csütörtökön, 14 órakor lesz a naszályi református temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik és fájdalmunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal, de Isten akaratában megnyugodva tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Dombi Jánosné Gróf Erzsébet 95 éves korában elhunyt. Búcsúztatása és beszentelése 2019. május 31-én, pénteken, 14 órakor lesz a bábolnai régi temetőben. Előtte 13 órakor ünnepélyes gyászmisét mutatunk be a bábolnai katolikus templomban. Jézusomnak szívén megnyugodni jó!
"Te, aki annyi szeretetet adtál, Te, aki mindig mellettünk álltál, Te, aki sosem kértél, csak adtál, Örökre elmentél, szereteted szívünkben örökké él." Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Szommer Jánosné Erl Mária, a tatai Kesztyűs KTSZ. nyugdíjasa 90 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. május 30-án, csütörtökön, 16 órakor lesz a környei temetőben. Lelki üdvéért engesztelő szentmisét a temetés előtt 15 órakor mutatunk be a környei plébániatemplomban. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Antal István Pál életének 68. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 30-án, csütörtökön, 15 órakor lesz Tatán, a Környei úti temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Garai Pál 91 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 29-én, szerdán, 15 órakor lesz az oroszlányi városi temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik és mély gyászunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Zenyik György hosszan tartó, méltósággal viselt, súlyos betegségben, 66 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. május 28-án, kedden, 13 óra 30 perckor lesz Tatabányán, az újtelepi temető régi ravatalozójánál. Egyben köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik és fájdalmunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Kolcsár György a Kolcsár Sütőipari Kft. tulajdonosa 61 éves korában türelemmel viselt betegség után, csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2019. május 28-án, kedden, 17 órakor lesz a várgesztesi temetőben. Egyben köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik és gyászunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Szlapák Péter a VÍZMŰ Zrt. nyugdíjasa életének 70. évében 2019. május 20-án elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 29-én, szerdán, 13 órakor lesz Tatabányán, a síkvölgyi temető szóróparcellájánál. Kérjük kegyeletüket egy szál virággal róják le! A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Sándor Ferenc 65 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2019. május 27-én, hétfőn, 15 órakor lesz a komáromi temetőben. Egyben köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk temetésén megjelennek, sírjára koszorút, virágot helyeznek, s gyászunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Erl Ervin a Bánhidai Erőmű nyugdíjasa 75 éves korában türelemmel viselt, hosszú betegség után elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 27-én, hétfőn, 14 órakor lesz a környei temetőben római katolikus szertartás szerint. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik és fájdalmunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy Román Károly a XIV-es akna volt dolgozója életének 90. évében csendesen elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 29-én, szerdán, 11 órakor lesz Tatabányán, az újtelepi temető régi ravatalozójában. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk búcsúztatásán megjelennek, ravatalára a kegyelet virágait helyezik és fájdalmunkban őszinte szívvel osztoznak. A gyászoló család
korábban megszavazták / 48 perce
Kiderült, kik kapnak Oscar-életműdíjat
különleges / 1 órája
Öt fontért vették, most egymillióért kelhet el a sakkfigura
reménykeltő kutatás / 1 órája
A sok kávé az eddig véltnél kevésbé ártalmas a szívre
kézilabda / 2 órája
A drukkerek együttműködésének is köszönhető a Grundfos idei sikere a csapat edzője szerint
Petrik József
tour de Táncsics / 3 órája
Több mint 250 ezer forintot gyűjtöttek a biciklisek a kisbéri gimnáziumnak
Kemma.hu
álmodozó kamasz / 3 órája
Vörös István: Kultrock-harcos vagyok
Tarnóczy Orsolya
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több mint 1200 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   