LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 21: Catherine, Princess of Wales, travels in a carriage towards Buckingham Palace after the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade during the state visit to the United Kingdom by the President of the Republic of Korea and the First Lady in London, United Kingdom on November 21, 2023. Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)

