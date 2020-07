Potom pénzért vásárolt meg egy eredeti Rubenst, mert azt hitték, nem ő festette a képet

View this post on Instagram

Unknown for much of the past century, this beautiful three-quarter length portrait of a young woman by Sir Peter Paul Rubens has only recently emerged from a private collection, having been last exhibited at the Royal Academy in London in 1902. Only one of a handful of female portraits by the great Flemish master to come to the market in a generation, the portrait will be one of the highlights of our pioneering cross-category Evening Sale on 28 July. Link in bio for further highlights from the sale. #SothebysMasters #Rubens