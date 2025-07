Megtaláltuk a Duna horvát tengerpartját, csoda, ami itt fogad

I regret I waited 2 years to come to this place! The view is amazing! All details about the place in my ig account’s highlights: budapest.hungary.travelogue 🫶🏻 But be careful, water is cold but it wasn’t a problem for children :) The beach is 30 km from Budapest and as for me it is the most beautiful beach in Hungary! Don’t forget to take snacks, here you will not find the restaurants you used to see at Balaton.. this place is really for the nature vibe🫶🏻