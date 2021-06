Bale olyan kérdést kapott, hogy faképnél hagyta a riportert – videó

Wales captain Gareth Bale reflects on a disappointing loss to Denmark and sensationally walks off when asked about his international future. #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #WALDEN

Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/nmaLfNV5MV

— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 26, 2021