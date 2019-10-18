Két éve majdnem 170 kiló volt, most lefutotta a maratont

A sok-sok évi késő esti étkezés, valamint a testmozgás teljes hiányának „köszönhetően” a fiatalember 19 éves korára elérte a 166 kilót. Aztán eldöntötte, hogy változtat az életen – írja a Diéta és Fitnesz.
Először az étrendjét alakította át egészségessé, majd sétálni és kocogni kezdett.
Eleinte csak napi 400 métert bírt kocogni, de soha nem akarta feladni és 18 hónappal később teljesítette az első maratonját Chicagoban.
Az ideje pedig 4 óra 44 perc és 56 másodperc volt. „Négy másodperccel legyőztem a célidőmet” – mondta mosolyogva az újságíróknak Taylor.
„Csodás érzés, hogy képes vagyok egy ilyen versenyen részt venni. El sem hiszem, hogy én teljesítettem a távot”
– folytatta.
Taylor határozottan állítja, hogy megérte a kemény munka. 18 hónap alatt 83 kilót fogyott le. Most kb. feleakkora, mint 19 évesen volt.
„Boldogabb vagyok, nemcsak a külsőm miatt, hanem azért is, mert sokkal aktívabb életet élek. 180 fokban változott az életem. Ez csodás!”
– nyilatkozta a srác a People magazinnak.
Real talk time: as you all know I’ve come a really long way and I’ll be forever grateful about all I’ve been able to accomplish. I’ve made it clear that my goal is to get to 184 so I can say that I’ve cut myself in half and I want that really damn bad. At this point I don’t know how realistic that is. Pretty much every morning for approximately the last three weeks I’ve woken up and weighed the same. Either 192 or 191. I can’t seem to get past that point. Some people might say I’m in a plateau but I know that’s not what this is. I know what I’ve been putting myself through in the gym to get through this and I’ve been tracking what I eat so I’m 100% positive this isn’t that. There comes a point in time when your body is “done” and I think my body might be at that point. For example, when I would run during half-marathon training I would lose anywhere from 2-5 pounds after every run. Now when I run and weigh myself I lose nothing, even if I weigh myself right after a run. I am legitimately stuck in the 190-192 range. I’m not stopping just yet. I’ll keep pushing until leave for Texas in three weeks. Whatever I am on that date is what my end weight will be. Whether that’s 184 or 192. It doesn’t matter that’s the end date. I’m going to keep trying to lose these last 7-8 pounds but I’m not sure that’s entirely possible without pushing my body to its limits and I don’t want to do something stupid and injure myself trying to get these last few pounds. If I can’t make it to 184 I’ll still be plenty happy with whatever I am because I’ll be able to look back at these old pictures and truly see how far I’ve come. The farther I get into this the more I realize it isn’t about the number on the scale. I flipped my life completely around and brought myself back from the brink. I changed myself forever and the scale won’t tell me that. The way I feel, look, and perceive life will. It’s been an awesome journey and one of the greatest times of my life. In 21 days I’ll know what I weigh for good and I’ll be okay with that. I’m just happy I made these changes. From 368-191. That’s 177 pounds I’ll never gain back.
A srác minden lehetséges étkezési hibát elkövetett, ezt ma már ő is tudja.
Soha nem reggelizett, ebédre szendvicset evett, napközben gyakran nassolt csipszet, fánkot, fagyit, és ivott kólát, a vacsorája szintén szénhidrátban gazdag gyorskaja volt.
Egy hátsérülés miatt depressziós is lett, napokig nem hagyta el a szobáját, többnyire csak feküdt az ágyában. „Komolyan azt gondolom, hogy meghaltam volna, ha úgy folytatom. Viszonylag hamar. Ma már egészséges ételeket fogyasztok, az élelmiszereket a helyi, termelői piacról szerzem be. Proteinben gazdag az étrendem.
Today’s long run was a tough one. I learned three important things today. 1) humidity is the devil. It sucks and I only ever cramp up when it gets super humid. It’s gone down since I finished my run (very convenient) but it was around 95-100% during my entire run. 2) I need to do better with nutrition during my run. When I go out and burn ~2700 calories (according to my Fitbit) I need to take in more than the 100 calories I usually do during a run. So fruit and mixed nuts are gonna be the move from now on 😂. 3) I don’t quit and I never will. During my run I could’ve quit when I felt sick, I could’ve stopped when my side cramped forced me run/walk. It’s just so easy to quit but I refuse to let myself do that. Honestly it’s one of the biggest reasons I’ve been so successful throughout this weight loss journey. Quitting will never be option. You can’t learn anything from quitting. It just makes you weaker mentally. Now that my focus has switched from weight loss to maintaining and helping others I can take that same attitude and apply it there. I won’t stop until I everyone who needs help is helped, I won’t quit until we reverse the epidemic that is childhood obesity, I just WILL NOT QUIT. Last week I hit my minimum fundraising goal but that’s not good enough for me. I want to raise as much as I can before the marathon. So if you’re in a place to help I’d more than appreciate any donation! The link is in my bio!! #food4fuel #25by2025 #beinspired #beinspiring #21DaySTC #justlosebaby #onegoal #weightlossszn #fitness #weightloss #100poundclub #extremeweightloss #journey #815 #gym #wlcommunity #150poundclub #actionforhealthykids #run #chicagomarathon2019 #fundraiser #embracethesuck #runnerscommunity
Gyakran eszem tojást, pulykából készült sonkát, grillezett édeskrumplit, csirkét, halat brokkolit és barna rizst.”
Taylor a maraton alatt pénzt gyűjtött olyan alapítványnak, amely kisgyermekeknek segít az egészséges életmód elérésében. A fiatalember történetét itt tudjátok követni az Instán.
