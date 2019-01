Kiállítják Banksy önmagát félig megsemmisítő művét

View this post on Instagram

The notorious @banksy has been at it again! At last nights auction at @sothebys his famous piece 'Girl With Red Balloon' sold for over £1m and then moments later self destructed by shredding itself thanks to a mechanism built in to the frame! 😮