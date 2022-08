At approx. 9:00 a.m. EDT today, Aug. 23, 2022, our @NASA_Astronauts conducted a flyby to honor the launch of Artemis I and check out their potential future ride!

Seen atop Launch Pad 39B at the agency's Kennedy Space Center are @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion on the mobile launcher. pic.twitter.com/lB4REV7UG4